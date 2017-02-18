Happy weekend y’all! I think it’s going to be a great one, since it’s going to be 65 degrees here in Chicago! We’ve got plans to fire up the smoker tomorrow for some brisket and sausages. BBQ in February? Hell yes! 😀

But this post is less meaty and more banana-y. So it goes that we didn’t eat our bananas in time, so they started to get brown. I had chocolate chips on hand and thought I’d give banana chocolate chip muffins a go, and whoa, I’m glad I did! I’ll apologize for calling these muffins moist (we all hate that word, right?) but they were. Besides being really tasty, they were also easy to make – win/win.

Since I am not much of a baker, I needed a base for this recipe, and found this great one from Food & Wine. I just tweaked a couple of things in the recipe, and think I’ve landed on a new favorite muffin! Hope you give it a try!

Ingredients

3/4 cups sugar

6 tbs unsalted butter, melted

1 cup mashed overripe bananas (about 3)

1 extra large eggs

1 cup + 6 tbs all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chocolate chips

First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper foils and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl or standing mixer, combine the sugar, melted butter, bananas and eggs and mix until well combined.

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour together with the baking soda and salt. Then add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix together until the batter is evenly moistened (sorry!). Fold in the chocolate chips.

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for about 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let sit in the muffin pan for 5 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack. You should definitely try one while still warm and the chocolate is melty, obviously. 🙂

Feel free to share, or eat these all yourself – you’ll likely want to do the latter.

Cheers to a wonderful weekend, everybody!