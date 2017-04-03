prosciutto sandwich with lemon pesto mayo

Hiya friends! I took a little break last week from posting because I headed back to Saugatuck with two good girlfriends for a lovely weekend getaway. We had some roaring fires, made delicious burgers on the grill and I rediscovered my love of puzzles (seriously though, I’m going to puzzle so hard from here on out). I already can’t wait to go back – there really is nothing better than a cabin in the woods.

When I got home from the trip Sunday afternoon I wanted the relaxation to keep on rocking, but a girl’s gotta eat – so for dinner I thought I’d throw together something quick and easy. I bought the yummy ingredients below and made a simple, tasty sandwich that Dave and I both really loved. I think he ate four of them last week. They good.

Ingredients

Italian bread or French roll

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup basil pesto**

juice of 1/2 of a lemon

2 slices of prosciutto

2 slices of ripe tomato

2 slices fresh mozzarella

olive oil

salt and pepper

**I use store-bought pesto, because it’s one of those things that I just haven’t made better than store-bought – am I crazy?



Mix the mayo, pesto and lemon juice together – the above amounts will make enough for quite a few sandwiches (trust me, you’ll eat several). 😀 Slather the mayo onto the bread, then layer the other ingredients and top it all off with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and fresh cracked pepper. I like to eat mine cold, but Sir Dave popped his open-faced under the broiler for a quick minute to be melty. Either way, hope y’all enjoy!

Cheers to a great week!