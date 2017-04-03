Recipes

prosciutto sandwich with lemon pesto mayo

By on ( 7 Comments )

Hiya friends! I took a little break last week from posting because I headed back to Saugatuck with two good girlfriends for a lovely weekend getaway. We had some roaring fires, made delicious burgers on the grill and I rediscovered my love of puzzles (seriously though, I’m going to puzzle so hard from here on out). I already can’t wait to go back – there really is nothing better than a cabin in the woods.

When I got home from the trip Sunday afternoon I wanted the relaxation to keep on rocking, but a girl’s gotta eat – so for dinner I thought I’d throw together something quick and easy. I bought the yummy ingredients below and made a simple, tasty sandwich that Dave and I both really loved. I think he ate four of them last week. They good.

Ingredients
Italian bread or French roll
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup basil pesto**
juice of 1/2 of a lemon
2 slices of prosciutto
2 slices of ripe tomato
2 slices fresh mozzarella
olive oil
salt and pepper
**I use store-bought pesto, because it’s one of those things that I just haven’t made better than store-bought – am I crazy?

Mix the mayo, pesto and lemon juice together – the above amounts will make enough for quite a few sandwiches (trust me, you’ll eat several). 😀 Slather the mayo onto the bread, then layer the other ingredients and top it all off with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and fresh cracked pepper. I like to eat mine cold, but Sir Dave popped his open-faced under the broiler for a quick minute to be melty. Either way, hope y’all enjoy!

Cheers to a great week!

Categories: Recipes, sandwiches & burgers

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

7 replies »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s