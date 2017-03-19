my mom’s potato + gnocchi soup

What is up with this wintry weather?! I am very much a winter gal as I don’t mind being cold, I think snow is bee-yoo-ti-ful, and crock-pot season is the best.

Well…wait.

I also love summer for smoking ribs, having beers on the front porch and for dancing around the yard with sparklers, and fall rules because of Halloween and all things spooky obviously, and spring is pretty great too with flowers, thunderstorms and the promise of summer – so I guess let’s just say I love it all. HOWEVER, the recent snow-dump that landed on Chicago came as a bit of a surprise. I was already longing to hit the grill, so getting my LL Beanie winter boots back out again was a bit of a bummer.

But alas! The cold gave me an opportunity to whip up one of my favorite belly warming meals from my childhood – my mom’s potato soup. It’s total coziness in a bowl, and it’s topped with bacon, because everything should be.

Apologies for the gloomy lighting in the photos, but this is what it’s been like around these parts!

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients

2 tbs butter

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup chopped celery

5 large russet potatoes (peeled and sliced thin)

3-4 cups water

1 can cream of chicken soup

16 oz gnocchi or spaetzle

3 1/2 cups whole milk (or 2% if you want to make lighter)

1/2 cup sour cream

salt & pepper

chives, cheddar cheese & bacon for topping



Melt the 2 tbs of butter in a large dutch oven pot over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and cook until tender, 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes (peeled and sliced thin) with 3-4 cups of water, ensuring they are submerged. Bring to this to a boil, then cover and turn down to a simmer. Cook for 25 minutes. Stir in the can of cream of chicken soup and the gnocchi – a note on the gnocchi, I usually cut them in half to make a bit easier to eat. Cover and cook another 10 minutes, still on low heat. Next stir in the milk, sour cream, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until heated through.

Top with chives, cooked + crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese if you like! This is one of those soups that only gets better with time, so whip up a big batch and you’re set for the week!

AND what do you know, the bright sun came out this morning so I’ve got some happy light back. 🙂 Have a great week everybody!