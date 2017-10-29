all in vegetable & bean soup

I have a really weird love/hate relationship with soup. As you know I love nothing better than chomping down on a giant cheeseburger or eating a plate full of tacos – so soup just often seems kind of meh to me. Geez, am I selling you on this soup recipe I’m about to post? Lol. My point is that I have to be really in the mood for soup, and that it has to be filling – I’m a hungry gal. So, recently when the weather got cold (YAY!) the craving for a hot bowl of soup kicked in. I whipped this up with things I already had in the pantry (my favorite kind of recipe!) and I ended up really digging it. Sir Dave was hesitant to even try it as there was no meat in sight BUT he couldn’t stop raving after he had some. He said it was the best vegetable soup he had ever had! Ha! I don’t know that I’d go that far, but it is pretty tasty and easy to make.

What’s your go-to fall soup recipe?

Ingredients

2 tbs butter

1 chopped onion

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

32 oz. chicken stock

1 can of stewed tomatoes

1 cup frozen peas

1 can of corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

Melt the butter over medium heat in a large dutch oven and add the onion, celery and carrots. Cook until softened, about 15 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot, bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer and cook for one hour. Remove the bay leaf. Take one cup of the soup out and put it in a blender, letting cool for a few minutes. Blend that up and then throw the blended soup back into the pot – this gives the soup a little more texture. Serve up with a good piece of crusty bread. Woo!

