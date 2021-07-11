An easy to toss together salad that is full of fresh summer goodness.

My favorite season is here! Well until it’s fall and spooky Halloween, then winter and the pretty snow, and well who doesn’t love a good spring? Okay, okay, but I DO love summertime since I can grow and eat my own food! This summer is no exception and this lovely beet salad proves it!

I sowed some red + rainbow beet seeds directly into the soil about 45-ish days ago, as these can grow easily without doing the whole indoor delicate seedling bit. I did like Monty Don, and made a little trough with my spade and tossed in a bunch of seeds and I had beautiful beets, no problemo. Look at these beauties!

I don’t remember where these specific seeds came from, but I always order from Eden Brothers, Park Seed and Johnny’s Selected Seeds. I’ve always had great luck with their seeds.

To make the chive blossom vinegar that goes in this dressing + salad, I turned to the lovely Spruce Eats and followed their super easy method. I just adore making sure I use everything in the garden – and this vinegar will be a yearly tradition for me now as I love the delicate flavor.

I always feel a bit silly sharing a recipe that really came to life out of the ingredients in my garden (what are the chances you too have these exact herbs + veggies?) – but I do hope to provide a little inspiration regarding gardening.

This little beet salad tasted even better because I grew nearly everything we used to make it. Color me an absolute garden nerd, but food just tastes better when you pluck it out of the ground right before you eat it!

Summer Beet Salad with Chive Blossom Vinaigrette A bright, tasty salad using the freshest ingredients of the summer. Ingredients 3 Tbs Olive Oil

2 Tbs Chive Vinegar

1 Tsp Honey

1/2 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Head Bibb Lettuce

3-4 Cooked + Sliced Beets

3 Tbs Pepitas

2 Tbs Grated Parmesan Instructions First, to make the dressing, simply whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, salt + honey. Then set aside until salad is ready to go.

To cook the beets, get some water boiling and add the beets with the skin still on, and boil until just tender, usually 20-30 minutes.

Once they are cooked, remove and let cool, then remove the skin and cut into bit sized chunks.

Once they are cooked, remove and let cool, then remove the skin and cut into bit sized chunks.

Finally, toss it all together y'all. Add as much dressing as you like and ENJOY!