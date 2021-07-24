herb + panko baked cod with caramelized leeks

This baked cod recipe is easy to make and packed full of yummy flavors.

Dave and I have been getting Sitka Salmon Shares from Alaska for about a year now. And we could not be more thrilled with the seafood we’ve received. We’ve gotten black cod (my fave), pacific cod, halibut, king salmon, sockeye salmon, shrimp, dungeness crab, albacore tuna and more! Sitka delivery day is kind of a big deal in our house.

It’s been awesome to just run to the freezer in the morning and pull out something to thaw from Sitka to whip up for dinner that night. We’ve made insanely tasty beer batter fried cod sandwiches, herby parmesan bucatini with shrimp, the New York Times’ cod in sweet and sour pepper sauce and Sitka Salmons spicy hot mess crab legs with garlic, herb and parsley among many other delish dishes. Can you tell this post is basically my love letter to this fab company? And no – not an ad!

But I digress! This post is about a specific baked cod recipe that is pretty fabulous. Because I had a bunch of fresh herbs and a leek that were on their last legs I decided to use them in this very made-up-on-the-fly dinner. I love it when what you have on hand comes together to make something delicious.

Baking the fish for just the right amount of time made it perfectly crunchy on the outside and flaky and moist (I know, I’m sorry) on the inside. And the caramelized leeks just added an extra flavor punch that made this fish just a little more decadent. I hope you try this recipe and love it as much as we did!

Panko + Herb Baked Alaska Pacific Cod with Caramelized Leeks This is a perfect meal for a weeknight when you're strapped for time. It's easy + quick to throw together and the fresh herbs give so much fresh summer flavor. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 3 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 18 mins Course Dinner Cuisine American Servings 2 Ingredients 1 Leek Cleaned + Sliced

1.5 Tbs Olive Oil

1 Pinch Salt

1 Egg Scrambled

1/4 Cup Flour

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/4 Tsp Fresh Ground Pepper

1/4 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

1.5 Tbs Fresh Chopped Herbs

9 Oz. Alaska Pacific Cod

1 Squeeze Lemon Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Slice the leek and clean thoroughly.

Get a small saucepan going over medium heat, and add the olive oil, leeks and just a pinch of salt. Cook this for 15 minutes until the leeks are caramelized, stirring frequently.

While the leeks are cooking, get three shallow bowls out and in one place the egg (and scramble), in another add the flour, salt and pepper, and in the final dish add the panko and chopped herbs (mix together). I used a mix of mint, rosemary, thyme and parsley. Use what you like!

Cut the 9 oz. piece of fish in half (unless you already have two 4.5 oz. filets and pat the fish dry.

Then dredge the fish in the flour (shake off any excess), then the egg, and finally the panko + herb mixture.

Place the fish onto a baking sheet that is either lightly greased or has a silpat on it and pop in the oven for 10 minutes until the panko is just slightly browned.

Once the fish is cooked, top with the leeks and a squeeze of lemon and serve with a side of pasta or rice and something bright green! Keyword Baked Cod, Baked Cod Recipe, Baked Fish Recipe, Cod Dinner Recipe, Cod Recipe, Dinner Recipe, Dinner Recipe Idea, Panko Cod Recipe, Quick Dinner Recipe, Weeknight Dinner Recipe