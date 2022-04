This fennel salad is just the happiest, brightest little salad I ever did meet.

I’ve never been someone who meal plans very well. I never know what I’m going to be in the mood for at any moment so there is a lot of winging it – like, nearly every night. It always starts in the morning “babe, what do you feel like for dinner tonight?” We start to rummage around the freezer, fridge and pantry trying to piece something together.

This here salad was the result of such a night. Not too shabby, eh? On this night we dethawed an insanely thick strip steak from Costco (why is their meat so good?) which Dave seared perfectly. He served it with a divine shitake mushroom red wine sauce, and I whipped up some herby potato wedges topped with parmesan. So last, I had to add some veg.

I bopped around the vegetable drawer and thought I had the most brilliant idea that no one had ever had before and I was going to be on the cover of Time magazine for discovering this amazing combo of flavors. Then I googled it….Red Cabbage Salad with Fennel, Orange and Pepitas, by Food & Wine. LOL. Well shoot. So I closed the tab right away (as to not be influenced) and went ahead and made my dressing. I promise it is my own lil’ unique-ish recipe. Ha!

Since you do need to segment an orange for this recipe I thought I’d plop this how-to guide, because honestly I didn’t know how to do it effectively and safely.

While we enjoyed this on a quiet and simple weeknight, I think this salad would be a stunner at a spring or summer dinner party. I hope you all enjoy it!

Cabbage, Fennel & Citrus Salad A delightful, bright flavorful salad that is a great side or a fabulous lunch. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Dinner, Lunch, Salad Servings 2 Ingredients Salad 1/3 Cup Chopped Red Cabbage

1 Bulb Fennel + Fronds

1 Orange

2 Tbs Raw Pepitas Dressing Zest 1 Lemon

Juice 1/2 Lemon

Zest 1 Orange

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/4 Tsp White Pepper

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

1 1/2 Tsp Honey

1/4 Cup Olive Oil + Additional If Needed Instructions Chop the cabbage into bite sized chunks and add to a mixing bowl.

Slice the fennel bulb as thinly as you can and add to the bowl. Also chop some fennel fronds for topping and set aside.

Segment the orange and add the slices to the bowl with the cabbage + fennel.

Add the pepitas.

To make the dressing, add all of the ingredients to a bowl, then whisk in the olive oil until you get to your desired taste + consistency.

The dressing will make more than you need for this salad, so toss as much dressing as you'd like with the salad.

Top with the fronds and serve!