These bright & flavorful herby meatballs are the perfect nosh when you’re craving something lighter but also filling.

Meatballs are like mini round meatloaves, right? So I feel like I’m allowed to have some authority here. Ha! I dreamed up this easy to make recipe pretty much on our flight home from Mexico. We had been eating SO gloriously while visiting – goat birria, pork pastor, carnitas, chorizo, beef tostadas – and on and on. As happy as I was with all of those meals, I was really craving something bright and lighter but also satisfying.

Enter this little ditty! I whipped this up shortly after getting home and Dave oooooohhhd and aaaahhhhhdddd even though he’s not as strong a lover of tarragon as I am. That made me feel great – it’s been super long since I’ve posted a recipe. It’s not because we haven’t been coking, but I just haven’t had a “THIS IS IT” moment until this recipe.

I’d eat lemon and tarragon in every meal if I could. They are like my love language food items. So if you like those flavors, this one is for you!

The other thing I like about this recipe is that I predict it’s pretty versatile (haven’t tried all of these ideas but I will). I can picture these meatballs on a skewer as an appetizer with a fig jam dipping sauce or on a meatball sub with a wine-forward red sauce.

You could also pair a great big crunchy Caesar salad with this dish or some cheesy garlic bread would be just perfection. I’m excited to keep making this recipe and iterating on what I pair it with.

Also, I’ll introduce this guy soon, but our new rescue cat Luigi also thought this was a slam dunk.

I hope you enjoy this recipe!

Tarragon Turkey Meatballs over Lemon Rigatoni This easy to make, satisfying meal comes together quickly and packs a ton of flavor. These meatballs would also work with your favorite red sauce or even as a twist on a meatball sub. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 35 mins Course Dinner, Main Course Cuisine American, Italian Servings 6 Ingredients 1 lb Ground Turkey

1/3 cup Breadcrumbs Fresh or store-bought are fine. I had Italian on-hand.

1 Sweet Onion, Minced

3 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1 Egg

2 tsp Dried Tarragon

2 tbs Chopped Fresh Parsley

1.5 tsp Salt

1 tsp Fresh Ground Pepper

1 lb Rigatoni Use whatever pasta you love

Juice of 1 1/2 Lemons

3 tbs Butter

1/2 cup White Wine

Zest of 1 Lemon

Salt & Pepper to Taste

1 tbs Olive Oil

Fresh Grated Parmesan for Topping Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large sheet pan with a silpat if you have it – or give the pan a quick spray of cooking oil.

Get a large pot of well-salted water going over high heat to get it to a boil for the pasta.

To make the meatballs, add all of the meatball ingredients (stops at 1 tsp black pepper) to a large bowl and mix together well. I use my hands for this, but a spatula works just fine as well.

Form the meatballs into 1-inch round balls and place on the baking sheet.

Cook for 20-30 minutes until lightly browned, or better yet – until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

As an additional step for photos (I know, I know) I also browned them quickly in a medium-hot pan on the stovetop. You can skip if you'd like.

While the meatballs are cooking, you can also cook the pasta. Cook until al dente.

Also while the meatballs are cooking in the oven, you can start the super simple sauce by first melting the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Then add the white wine and simmer until the wine is reduced by about half.

Place the drained pasta into the saucepan and add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.

Add the tablespoon of olive oil to add a bit more richness and mix the pasta together well. Set aside and wait until the meatballs are ready.

Once the meatballs are done, serve them up on top of a big bowl of pasta and top with freshly grated parmesan. Voila! Keyword Easy Dinner Recipe, Easy Weeknight Dinner, Ground Turkey Recipe, Turkey Meatballs