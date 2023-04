This easy to make, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with only a few ingredients and can be used in a variety of delicious ways.

Dip is basically a food group in the Midwest. Every party or get-together as a kid had at least one dip situation. From French Onion dip made lovingly with Lipton onion soup mix to “Dog Food Dip” made with canned chili and cream cheese or some variation of a dilly ranch veggie dip. My love for dip runs deep.

I love dip so much that I introduced a “Dip Off” at my last two office jobs. Everyone makes a dip, we all eat 10+ dips for lunch then vote on the winner. This may be the only reason I miss an office. It was epic.

I try to keep the Midwest tradition alive and well by whipping up new dips when friends pop over and that’s how this little ditty was created. My friend Justin was coming over and I was totally unprepared with any kind of appetizer so I scrounged around my fridge and cupboard and this dip was born. I actually like the recipe so much, I made it again the next weekend for a dinner party.

I served the dip with crackers and some cucumbers and celery, which was fab. And later I served the sun dried tomato dip with toasted French bread and rye chips, equally delicious.

I had some leftover dip after my guests had gone home so I wang-danged a little toast to use the sun dried tomato dip as more of a spread. I put the dip on some seeded rye toast, and added sliced cucumber, radishes, sprouts, olive oil, salt, and pepper. It was such a fantastic bite!

I hope you are a dip-fanatic like moi and decide to give this one a try! Cheers!

Sun Dried Tomato and Dill Dip A delicious and easy dip that makes the perfect appetizer as a dip or a tasty spread on toast or a bagel. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Total Time 5 mins Course Appetizer, Dip Cuisine American Ingredients 1/2 Cup Cream Cheese

1/3 Cup Sour Cream

1/3 Cup Sundried Tomatoes, Chopped

3 Tbs Fresh Dill, Chopped

2 Tbs Mayo

2 Tbs Cream

1/4 Tsp Onion Powder

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Chopped Dill for Garnish Instructions Add all of the ingredients to a small food processer and pulse until the dip is smooth and creamy. Add additional cream for a smoother texture.

Serve in a bowl topped with fresh dill as a garnish.

