A perfect-for-summer and easily adaptable dip or spread packed full of fabulous flavor.

I know some people don’t love lima beans. But friends, I have to tell you I revisited these beanos recently using Rancho Gordo lima beans and they immediately became a new favorite. I made them as a side dish for dinner using Ahead of Time’s recipe for Easy Lima Beans. This recipe is so easy to make but super rich in flavor. With the beans slowly cooked with garlic, turmeric, onions and carrots something magic happens. We absolutely loved this recipe and honestly it was the star of the plate that night.

So after we had these delish leftover beans I wanted to see what else I could use them for. Since I had a brief love affair with another bean on toast situation I thought I’d go that route again with some different flavors.

Enter herbs and lemon and some spicy toppings and voila, a perfect snack!

I served this up on toasted french bread and topped it with radishes, jalapeno, chopped dill and a pinch of sea salt. Not too shabby for the often scoffed at lima bean, eh?

Dave and I thought this was such a fabulous bite, so much so that I made two more toasts and ran them across the street to our foodie best buds as we had to share ASAP. It was a hit!

I’m also excited to try this recipe for an upcoming BBQ as a dip for veggies and grilled pitas. I love how versatile this recipe is and can’t wait to keep trying it with new toppings or different herbs.

Don’t sleep on the mighty lima bean friends! This was truly one of our favorite bites this summer!

Herb + Lemon Lima Bean Spread on Toast Print Recipe Pin Recipe Total Time 5 mins Course Appetizer, Lunch, Side Dish, Snack Cuisine American Servings 10 Ingredients 3 Cups Cooked Lima Beans

1/2 Cup Olive Oil + 1 extra tbs if needed

1/3 Cup Combined Parsley + Dill with Stems

Juice of 1/2 Lemon

Pinch Salt if needed

Radish + Jalapeno for Serving Instructions Add the cooked beans, herbs and lemon juice to a food processor and begin to mix while streaming in the olive oil. Add enough olive oil until the spread is creamy.

Taste and add salt as needed.

Serve on toast or as a delicious dip!