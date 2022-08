With an earthy and decadent wine sauce, this easy-to-make chicken totally bops.

I am such a nerd for summer Farmers Markets. I never go with any kind of plan, I just let whatever looks good hop into my sack. My go-to market in Chicago is the Logans Square market which happens every Sunday through October 30th.

This is just one of my hauls from this summer. Isn’t it all just so lovely? In case you’re wondering what the meaty square is at the top – it’s venison pate from a lovely French man that you simply must visit!

We tend to get home and look at our treasures and then decide what we should whip up with our fresh ingredients. Dave was totally smitten with the chanterelle mushrooms, so he decided he would do a spatchcock chicken on the Komodo and come up with a sauce using some of our treats.

For this recipe we decided to spatchcock the chicken, which lends to a more even cook and crispy skin. This is a great how-to if you need it. The additional bonus of this cooking method is that you remove the backbone, which we then reused in the sauce by rendering the fat. YUM.

We served the chicken up with some simple grilled carrots and mashed potatoes topped with chives. We loved every bit and hope you do too!

Grilled Chicken with a Wine and Chanterelle Mushroom Sauce With an earthy and decadent wine & chanterelle mushroom sauce, this easy-to-make spatchcock grilled chicken is a new favorite. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Course Dinner Cuisine American Servings 4 Ingredients 1 Whole Chicken

1 Tbs Olive Oil

3 Thinly Sliced Garlic Scapes If you can't find these, add scallions or chives at the end.

1/2 Cup Minced White Onion

1 Clove Garlic

1 Pint Chanterelle Mushrooms

1 1/2 Cups White Wine

5 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

1 Tbs Softened Butter

1 Tbs Flour

Salt & Pepper to Taste Instructions Get your grill going so that you have medium indirect heat available – about 375 degrees.

Spatchcock the chicken and reserve the backbone.

Salt and pepper the chicken liberally.

Place the chicken on the grill with skin side up and cook through until the chicken reaches 165 degrees, which typically takes 45 minutes to an hour depending on the size of the chicken. Rotate the chicken 180 degrees halfway through cook time.

While the chicken is cooking, you can make the sauce on the grill right next to the chicken.

Add the chicken backbone, oil and garlic scapes to a sauce pan on the hot side of the grill and cook until the scapes are tender, about three minutes.

Next add the onion and cook until tender.

Add the garlic and cook through until the garlic is fragrant.

Then add the mushrooms, cook for another three minutes.

Pour in the wine and add the thyme bunch and stir. Cook until the wine liquid is reduced by half.

Mix the flour and butter together in a small bowl to make Beurre Manié, add this to the sauce and mix well. Cook just another few minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Carve the chicken into pieces and serve topped with the sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley if you're like my husband and need garnishes for the photo opp. 🙂