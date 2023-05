An easy way to give tuna salad a little more huzzah!

Yes, this is one of those non-recipe recipes where I basically tell you what to put in a bowl. I mean I think we all know how to make tuna salad but I still wanted to share this one as it’s my absolute favorite go-to for weekday lunch. And how pretty is she on my East Fork Pottery coupe in the Utah glaze? Swoon.

One element that makes this salad pretty delectable is the tuna being in olive oil as opposed to water, which makes the tuna salad just a little bit more decadent. I feel like a total noob for ever buying anything different. Like, yes, make my tuna swim in EVOO.

If you don’t have a recipe on hand for pickled red onions, I use Gimme Some Oven’s foolproof recipe but feel free to use any recipe you love though I have found apple cider vinegar to be the tastiest to use. I always have a jar of these in the fridge as they’re perfect on anything – bagel, sammy, tacos, salads, etc.

Also, I am a terrible food blogger as I don’t have specifics on how I cooked these nearly perfect eggs. I always do it on vibes or luck? I mean I think I boiled them for about 3 minutes, then turned off the heat and let them sit for 5 before removing from the water? Does that sound right? LOL. I’ll do better next time friends!

This recipe is also great for meal preppin’ as you can make everything on the weekend and just toss it all together for some fab weekday work lunches. As Queen Ina would say – “how easy is that?”

Pickle, Egg, Lemon, Chive & Tuna Salad This easy salad is a standout with lemon & dill tuna on a soft bed of spinach with tangy red onions and pickles. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Course Dinner, Lunch, Main Course, Salad Cuisine American Servings 2 Ingredients 1 Cup Chopped Spinach

2 Cans Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil

1/4 Cup Mayonnaise

Juice 1 Lemon

2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Dill

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

Salt + Pepper to Taste

Pickled Red Onions

2 Hardboiled Eggs

8 Chopped Sweet Gherkins

Olive Oil for Dressing Instructions Drain the tuna and add it to a mixing bowl with the mayo, lemon juice, dill and dijon mustard.

Mix together with two forks so that you can shred the chunks of tuna a bit.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

To serve, simply add the tuna salad, the hardboiled egg, some pickled red onion and sliced gherkins to a bed of spinach. Dress lightly with olive oil, toss together and enjoy! Keyword Easy Salad, Salad Recipe, Tuna Salad, Weekday Salad Recipe